Kitchen Cops for the week of October 28th through November 1st

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I was driving to work the other day, and I got to thinking—my co-workers are probably pretty hungry after a long night covering elections—so, yeah, I put in an order at CC Donuts at 5346 Everhart.
I wound up walking out with 3 dozen.
Long John's with Bavarian cream.
Chocolate donuts.
Glazed donuts.
Donuts with sprinkles.
Come on now!
We always speak with a manager or staff wherever we make a perfect score sticker presentation...but no one here wanted to appear on camera to talk with us about winning their 3rd perfect score sticker.
Congratulations CC Donuts on Everhart.
_______________________
Also earning 100's from inspectors...
Koko's Crispy Fried Chicken
6418 S Staples
McDonald's
1229 Waldron
Nacho's Authentic Mexican food & catering
7013 Chiswick
Subway
5702 S Staples
Feliz Amanacer
4551 Violet Rd
13 locations earned scores in the 90s, earning them a place on this week's list.
No scores on the 80's and a place on the b list...and no low scores.