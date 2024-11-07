Kitchen Cops for the week of October 28th through November 1st

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I was driving to work the other day, and I got to thinking—my co-workers are probably pretty hungry after a long night covering elections—so, yeah, I put in an order at CC Donuts at 5346 Everhart.

I wound up walking out with 3 dozen.

Long John's with Bavarian cream.

Chocolate donuts.

Glazed donuts.

Donuts with sprinkles.

Come on now!

We always speak with a manager or staff wherever we make a perfect score sticker presentation...but no one here wanted to appear on camera to talk with us about winning their 3rd perfect score sticker.

Congratulations CC Donuts on Everhart.

_______________________

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

Koko's Crispy Fried Chicken

6418 S Staples

McDonald's

1229 Waldron

Nacho's Authentic Mexican food & catering

7013 Chiswick

Subway

5702 S Staples

Feliz Amanacer

4551 Violet Rd

13 locations earned scores in the 90s, earning them a place on this week's list.

No scores on the 80's and a place on the b list...and no low scores.