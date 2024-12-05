Kitchen Cops for the week of November 25th thru the 29th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report. These are scores from city/county health district inspectors for the week of November 25th thru the 29th.

It's another Perfect Score for Ali's Cafe at 29-29 Norton. The owner, Ali Garcia, is pretty excited, even though this is not her first 100. She has proudly displays previous Perfect Score stickers from the Kitchen Cops, as far back as 2016, on the walls of the place.

So with this latest 100, that's now 7 Perfect Scores.

"So this is kind of a big deal to you. I can tell. I was waiting for it. Yeah ! I was excited. I didn't know who you were. Sorry," Garcia laughed.

What!? This story is over! Turn the camera off.

Just kidding! Ali and her staff told KRIS 6 News anchor Andy Liscano to check out their fideo.

Congratulations to Ali Garcia and her crew at Ali's Cafe on Norton for earning their 7th Perfect Score sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

Other restaurants that also earned 100's from inspectors for this week include:

PERFECT

------------

Ali's Café

2929 Norton

CC Donuts

4006 Weber Rd.

McAlister's Deli

5801 Saratoga Blvd.

Rosie's Tamales food truck

210 N. Upsahw

Storybooks School

5333 Yorktown Blvd.