Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of November 18th through November 22nd

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores

Bishop High School Gym
100 Badger Lane

Little Caesar’s
10529 SPID

Masshole Lobster Truck
5549 Hall Ave.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall

Stingers Coffee
7042 S Staples

The Most Comida
353 Naples

Veterans Memorial High School
3750 Cimarron Blvd

Whataburger
1121 Waldron
6241 Saratoga

The Low Score

80
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant and Bar
6517 Weber Rd
12 violations
-cook not washing hands after cracking eggs with bare hands
-cook preparing tacos with bare hands

