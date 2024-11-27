Kitchen Cops for the week of November 18th through November 22nd

Perfect Scores Bishop High School Gym

100 Badger Lane Little Caesar’s

10529 SPID Masshole Lobster Truck

5549 Hall Ave. KRIS 6 News Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall Stingers Coffee

7042 S Staples The Most Comida

353 Naples Veterans Memorial High School

3750 Cimarron Blvd Whataburger

1121 Waldron

6241 Saratoga _____________________________________ The Low Score 80

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant and Bar

6517 Weber Rd

12 violations

-cook not washing hands after cracking eggs with bare hands

-cook preparing tacos with bare hands

