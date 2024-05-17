Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of May 6th through May 10th

Posted at 11:29 AM, May 17, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Dairies N' Berries
6062 Holly Rd

Del Mar College Coffee Bar
7007 Yorktown

Domino's Pizza
11217 Leopard

Driscoll Elementary
315 W Dragon

H.J. Smoothies Creamery
5488 SPID

School Of Science & Technology Elementary
6633 Evans

School Of Science & Technology HS
6633 Evans

The Boost
11309 Leopard

Whataburger
6241 Saratoga

__________________________

The B List

87
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga

9 Violations

-All Food Handler Permits Expired
-Gnats. Call Pest Control

_____________________

The Low Score

86
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood

9 Violations
-Flies/Gnats In Kitchen
-Foul Odor In Kitchen

