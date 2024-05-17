Kitchen Cops for the week of May 6th through May 10th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
Dairies N' Berries
6062 Holly Rd
Del Mar College Coffee Bar
7007 Yorktown
Domino's Pizza
11217 Leopard
Driscoll Elementary
315 W Dragon
H.J. Smoothies Creamery
5488 SPID
School Of Science & Technology Elementary
6633 Evans
School Of Science & Technology HS
6633 Evans
The Boost
11309 Leopard
Whataburger
6241 Saratoga
__________________________
The B List
87
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
9 Violations
-All Food Handler Permits Expired
-Gnats. Call Pest Control
_____________________
The Low Score
86
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood
9 Violations
-Flies/Gnats In Kitchen
-Foul Odor In Kitchen
