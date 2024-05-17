Kitchen Cops for the week of May 6th through May 10th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Dairies N' Berries

6062 Holly Rd

Del Mar College Coffee Bar

7007 Yorktown

Domino's Pizza

11217 Leopard

Driscoll Elementary

315 W Dragon

H.J. Smoothies Creamery

5488 SPID

School Of Science & Technology Elementary

6633 Evans

School Of Science & Technology HS

6633 Evans

The Boost

11309 Leopard

Whataburger

6241 Saratoga

__________________________

The B List

87

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga

9 Violations

-All Food Handler Permits Expired

-Gnats. Call Pest Control

_____________________

The Low Score

86

Popeye's

5009 Greenwood

9 Violations

-Flies/Gnats In Kitchen

-Foul Odor In Kitchen

