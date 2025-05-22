Kitchen Cops for the week of May 12 through 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

The Perfect Scores

Chops & Eggs

5802 Yorktown

The very popular breakfast spot on Yorktown near South Staples on the city’s southside.

Jordan Jaradt is the owner.

We paid a surprise visit to the restaurant on Wednesday to present him with their first Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker.

He opened this place in January 2020, just as COVID was wreaking havoc nationwide.

But he stuck with it and 5 years later, a sticker from the Kitchen Cops!

So congratulations to Jordan and the crew at Chops and Eggs on Yorktown for their first perfect score and sticker from the Kitchen Cops!

Also earning 100s from inspectors...

Bishop HS

717 Badger Lane

Bright Beginnings

4634 Kostoryz

Cha X Cha X Cha Tea

5892 Everhart

CC Rehabilitation Hospital

5726 Esplanade

HEB

4320 S Alameda

Katz 21

5702 Spohn Dr

Kika Desserts And Cafecito

2033 Airline

Marco’s Pizza

2821 Airline

Molina Neighborhood Center

614 Horne Rd

Party-It-Up

5433 S Staples

Petronila Elem

2391 Cr 67

Phat Keto Bakery

6917 S Staples

Prime Steakhouse And Whiskey Bar

6326 Yorktown

Rock And Rollin Ice Cream

2033 Airline

Saltwater Grill

2401 Cimarron

Saltwater Gypsies

403 Alister Port A

School Of Science & Technology Bayshore

2626 Airline

St. Bartholomew Church & Academy

622 Airline

Stepping Stones Academy

1959 Saratoga

Stingray’s Tap House

401 Beach St Port A

The 515 Bar

5802 Yorktown

The Gaff

323 Beach St Port A

Whataburger

2424 Baldwin

Whataburger

602 SPID

___________________________

The B List

El Nuevo San Blas

3122 Baldwin

7 Violations

85

-Lowest Score Ever

