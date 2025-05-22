Kitchen Cops for the week of May 12 through 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.
The Perfect Scores
Chops & Eggs
5802 Yorktown
The very popular breakfast spot on Yorktown near South Staples on the city’s southside.
Jordan Jaradt is the owner.
We paid a surprise visit to the restaurant on Wednesday to present him with their first Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker.
He opened this place in January 2020, just as COVID was wreaking havoc nationwide.
But he stuck with it and 5 years later, a sticker from the Kitchen Cops!
So congratulations to Jordan and the crew at Chops and Eggs on Yorktown for their first perfect score and sticker from the Kitchen Cops!
Also earning 100s from inspectors...
Bishop HS
717 Badger Lane
Bright Beginnings
4634 Kostoryz
Cha X Cha X Cha Tea
5892 Everhart
CC Rehabilitation Hospital
5726 Esplanade
HEB
4320 S Alameda
Katz 21
5702 Spohn Dr
Kika Desserts And Cafecito
2033 Airline
Marco’s Pizza
2821 Airline
Molina Neighborhood Center
614 Horne Rd
Party-It-Up
5433 S Staples
Petronila Elem
2391 Cr 67
Phat Keto Bakery
6917 S Staples
Prime Steakhouse And Whiskey Bar
6326 Yorktown
Rock And Rollin Ice Cream
2033 Airline
Saltwater Grill
2401 Cimarron
Saltwater Gypsies
403 Alister Port A
School Of Science & Technology Bayshore
2626 Airline
St. Bartholomew Church & Academy
622 Airline
Stepping Stones Academy
1959 Saratoga
Stingray’s Tap House
401 Beach St Port A
The 515 Bar
5802 Yorktown
The Gaff
323 Beach St Port A
Whataburger
2424 Baldwin
Whataburger
602 SPID
The B List
El Nuevo San Blas
3122 Baldwin
7 Violations
85
-Lowest Score Ever