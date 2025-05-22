Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of May 12 through 17

KRIS 6 News
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

The Perfect Scores

Chops & Eggs
5802 Yorktown

The very popular breakfast spot on Yorktown near South Staples on the city’s southside.
Jordan Jaradt is the owner.

We paid a surprise visit to the restaurant on Wednesday to present him with their first Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker.

He opened this place in January 2020, just as COVID was wreaking havoc nationwide.
But he stuck with it and 5 years later, a sticker from the Kitchen Cops!

So congratulations to Jordan and the crew at Chops and Eggs on Yorktown for their first perfect score and sticker from the Kitchen Cops!

Also earning 100s from inspectors...

Bishop HS
717 Badger Lane

Bright Beginnings
4634 Kostoryz

Cha X Cha X Cha Tea
5892 Everhart

CC Rehabilitation Hospital
5726 Esplanade

HEB
4320 S Alameda

Katz 21
5702 Spohn Dr

Kika Desserts And Cafecito
2033 Airline

Marco’s Pizza
2821 Airline

Molina Neighborhood Center
614 Horne Rd

Party-It-Up
5433 S Staples

Petronila Elem
2391 Cr 67

Phat Keto Bakery
6917 S Staples

Prime Steakhouse And Whiskey Bar
6326 Yorktown

Rock And Rollin Ice Cream
2033 Airline

Saltwater Grill
2401 Cimarron

Saltwater Gypsies
403 Alister Port A

School Of Science & Technology Bayshore
2626 Airline

St. Bartholomew Church & Academy
622 Airline

Stepping Stones Academy
1959 Saratoga

Stingray’s Tap House
401 Beach St Port A

The 515 Bar
5802 Yorktown

The Gaff
323 Beach St Port A

Whataburger
2424 Baldwin

Whataburger
602 SPID

The B List

El Nuevo San Blas
3122 Baldwin
7 Violations
85
-Lowest Score Ever

