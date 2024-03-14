Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of March 4th through March 9th

Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 18:11:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect

Coffee Waves
128 Market
Port Aransas

Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz

Gi Gi's Pizzeria
4234 S Alameda

Hardknocks Sports Bar
15401 SPID

Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc

Most Precious Blood Church/School
3502 Saratoga

Port A Pizzeria
407 E Ave G

Snoopy's Pearl Oyster Bar
13313 SPID

Snoopy's Pier
13313 SPID

Sprouts
1440 Airline

_____________________________

The B List

Price's Chef
1800 S Alameda
8 Violations

-Expired Food Mgr Permits
-Rodent Droppings

88

Frank's Spaghetti Warehouse
2724 Leopard

6 Violations

-Clean Inside Ice Machine
-Replace Microwave
-Clean Grease Build-Up In Fryer

87

Hunan Express
5502 Everhart

7 Violations

-Remove Grease From Walls
Clean Drink Dispenser Nozzles

86

________________________

The Low Score

Taqueria El Alteno
2601 Ayers

7 Violations

-Don't Allow Elec. Wiring To Hang From Ceiling
-Don't Thaw Chorizo At Room Temp

83

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

