Kitchen Cops for the week of March 4th through March 9th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect
Coffee Waves
128 Market
Port Aransas
Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz
Gi Gi's Pizzeria
4234 S Alameda
Hardknocks Sports Bar
15401 SPID
Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc
Most Precious Blood Church/School
3502 Saratoga
Port A Pizzeria
407 E Ave G
Snoopy's Pearl Oyster Bar
13313 SPID
Snoopy's Pier
13313 SPID
Sprouts
1440 Airline
_____________________________
The B List
Price's Chef
1800 S Alameda
8 Violations
-Expired Food Mgr Permits
-Rodent Droppings
88
Frank's Spaghetti Warehouse
2724 Leopard
6 Violations
-Clean Inside Ice Machine
-Replace Microwave
-Clean Grease Build-Up In Fryer
87
Hunan Express
5502 Everhart
7 Violations
-Remove Grease From Walls
Clean Drink Dispenser Nozzles
86
________________________
The Low Score
Taqueria El Alteno
2601 Ayers
7 Violations
-Don't Allow Elec. Wiring To Hang From Ceiling
-Don't Thaw Chorizo At Room Temp
83
