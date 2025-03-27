Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 17 through 21

New downtown business earns first 100 from health inspectors
KCops-CG.png
KRIS 6 News
After only 3 weeks open, Community Grocery has earned its first Perfect Score from the Kitchen Cops.
KCops-CG.png
Posted
Kitchen Cops 2025.png

Perfect Scores

Big Bowl Korean BBQ
6410 Weber

Royal Krabz
6410 Weber

Taqueria Jalisco
5813 Weber

Marcos Pizza
6410 Weber

JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal

West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus

West Oso High School
754 Flato Rd

And the new business smack dab in the middle of downtown... Community Grocery.

It is at the corner of Peoples and Chaparral.

It's been open for barely 3 weeks.

"Community Grocery is a local platform for local chefs who have ambitions of having a product in a regional environment small batch," general manager David Le told us. "So if you wanted to develop a salsa or chili garlic, we'll display it for you. Build your brand for you."

David Le is the general manager.

Ray Maldonado is the head chef.

Lucas Boyd is the owner.

They offer a wide variety of products.

Call it eclectic.

So, congratulations to Community Grocery for earning their first perfect score!

Now, MORE perfect scores...

Boarri Craft Butchery
817 S Staples

Jersey Mike’s
14221 Northwest Blvd

Sonic
13913 Northwest Blvd

Siempre Grocery
4117 S Staples

Butterkrust Bakery Store
3717 Saratoga

Hawaiian Poke And Ramen
4002 SPID

Champs So. Texas Meat Market
14457 SPID

__________________________________

The B List

El Potro
6085 Weber
7 Violations
89

Taqueria La Cabana
10669 Leopard
6 Violations
89

Hermanos Solis
5409 Leopard
9 Violations
87

Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
9 Violations
86

Vietnam Restaurant
701 Water St
9 Violations
-Need Approved Pest Control Source
-Too Many Items Under Personal Keep In Personal Locations, Not At Business
84

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS