Kitchen Cops for the week of March 17 through 21

KRIS 6 News

Perfect Scores

Big Bowl Korean BBQ

6410 Weber

Royal Krabz

6410 Weber

Taqueria Jalisco

5813 Weber

Marcos Pizza

6410 Weber

JFK Elementary

1102 Villarreal

West Oso Elementary

1526 Cliff Maus

West Oso High School

754 Flato Rd

And the new business smack dab in the middle of downtown... Community Grocery.

It is at the corner of Peoples and Chaparral.

It's been open for barely 3 weeks.

"Community Grocery is a local platform for local chefs who have ambitions of having a product in a regional environment small batch," general manager David Le told us. "So if you wanted to develop a salsa or chili garlic, we'll display it for you. Build your brand for you."

David Le is the general manager.

Ray Maldonado is the head chef.

Lucas Boyd is the owner.

They offer a wide variety of products.

Call it eclectic.

So, congratulations to Community Grocery for earning their first perfect score!

Now, MORE perfect scores...

Boarri Craft Butchery

817 S Staples

Jersey Mike’s

14221 Northwest Blvd

Sonic

13913 Northwest Blvd

Siempre Grocery

4117 S Staples

Butterkrust Bakery Store

3717 Saratoga

Hawaiian Poke And Ramen

4002 SPID

Champs So. Texas Meat Market

14457 SPID

__________________________________

The B List

El Potro

6085 Weber

7 Violations

89

Taqueria La Cabana

10669 Leopard

6 Violations

89

Hermanos Solis

5409 Leopard

9 Violations

87

Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers

9 Violations

86

Vietnam Restaurant

701 Water St

9 Violations

-Need Approved Pest Control Source

-Too Many Items Under Personal Keep In Personal Locations, Not At Business

84

