Kitchen Cops for the week of March 17 through 21

Perfect Scores
Big Bowl Korean BBQ
6410 Weber
Royal Krabz
6410 Weber
Taqueria Jalisco
5813 Weber
Marcos Pizza
6410 Weber
JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal
West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus
West Oso High School
754 Flato Rd
And the new business smack dab in the middle of downtown... Community Grocery.
It is at the corner of Peoples and Chaparral.
It's been open for barely 3 weeks.
"Community Grocery is a local platform for local chefs who have ambitions of having a product in a regional environment small batch," general manager David Le told us. "So if you wanted to develop a salsa or chili garlic, we'll display it for you. Build your brand for you."
David Le is the general manager.
Ray Maldonado is the head chef.
Lucas Boyd is the owner.
They offer a wide variety of products.
Call it eclectic.
So, congratulations to Community Grocery for earning their first perfect score!
Now, MORE perfect scores...
Boarri Craft Butchery
817 S Staples
Jersey Mike’s
14221 Northwest Blvd
Sonic
13913 Northwest Blvd
Siempre Grocery
4117 S Staples
Butterkrust Bakery Store
3717 Saratoga
Hawaiian Poke And Ramen
4002 SPID
Champs So. Texas Meat Market
14457 SPID
__________________________________
The B List
El Potro
6085 Weber
7 Violations
89
Taqueria La Cabana
10669 Leopard
6 Violations
89
Hermanos Solis
5409 Leopard
9 Violations
87
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
9 Violations
86
Vietnam Restaurant
701 Water St
9 Violations
-Need Approved Pest Control Source
-Too Many Items Under Personal Keep In Personal Locations, Not At Business
84