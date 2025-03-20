Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of March 10 through 14

Perfect Scores:

Dippin’ Dots
Whataburger Field

Whataburger Field
734 E Port

Asia Market
4101 SPID

Billing’s Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID

Fisherman’s Bait & Seafood Market
1101 Laguna Shores

Frank's Produce
2637 Baldwin

Granny’s Hot Tamales
3131 Mc Ardle

Burger King
5288 Old Brownsville Rd

Champs S. Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd

Chick Fil A
4741 SPID

It’s another perfect score for the crew at Church’s Texas Chicken on Greenwood, where Joel Beasley’s the manager.

The guy in the red shirt is JoJo Morales.
He tells us he’s worked here 18 years.

"Why did you stay here 18 years?"

"This store actually works with you on your hours. I got 2 jobs. I got kids that still go to school. I get to go home, get right back in the morning at 8 o’clock."

Talk about commitment.

Congratulations to the crew at Church’s Chicken on Greenwood for keeping it clean and safe.

Church’s Fried Chicken
4901 Greenwood

Clem’s Marina
13304 SPID

Denny’s
4918 SPID

Double J Jerky
9359 I-37

Elote’s El Regio
1218 Vernon

Las Potosinas
901 Navigation

Little Caesar’s
3301 Baldwin

Pizza Hut
5933 Mc Ardle

Sarku Japan
5488 SPID

Snapka’s Drive-In
4760 Leopard

Subway
4128 S Staples

Subway
4444 Kostoryz

Super Latin
6075 Weber

Taco Bell
1217 Waldron

The Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr

Topsy Krett BBQ
4709 Kostoryz

Whataburger
1121 Waldron

Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes
4820 Kostoryz

The B List

El Rinconcito
4013 Prescott
7 Violations
88

Island Café
301 S Alister
Port A
6 Violations
87

Frida’s Mexican Restaurant
414 Starr St.
6 Violations
86

K-Bob’s Steakhouse
14526 Northwest Blvd
8 Violations
85

