Kitchen Cops for the week of March 10 through 14

Perfect Scores:
Dippin’ Dots
Whataburger Field
Whataburger Field
734 E Port
Asia Market
4101 SPID
Billing’s Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID
Fisherman’s Bait & Seafood Market
1101 Laguna Shores
Frank's Produce
2637 Baldwin
Granny’s Hot Tamales
3131 Mc Ardle
Burger King
5288 Old Brownsville Rd
Champs S. Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd
Chick Fil A
4741 SPID
It’s another perfect score for the crew at Church’s Texas Chicken on Greenwood, where Joel Beasley’s the manager.
The guy in the red shirt is JoJo Morales.
He tells us he’s worked here 18 years.
"Why did you stay here 18 years?"
"This store actually works with you on your hours. I got 2 jobs. I got kids that still go to school. I get to go home, get right back in the morning at 8 o’clock."
Talk about commitment.
Congratulations to the crew at Church’s Chicken on Greenwood for keeping it clean and safe.
Church’s Fried Chicken
4901 Greenwood
Clem’s Marina
13304 SPID
Denny’s
4918 SPID
Double J Jerky
9359 I-37
Elote’s El Regio
1218 Vernon
Las Potosinas
901 Navigation
Little Caesar’s
3301 Baldwin
Pizza Hut
5933 Mc Ardle
Sarku Japan
5488 SPID
Snapka’s Drive-In
4760 Leopard
Subway
4128 S Staples
Subway
4444 Kostoryz
Super Latin
6075 Weber
Taco Bell
1217 Waldron
The Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr
Topsy Krett BBQ
4709 Kostoryz
Whataburger
1121 Waldron
Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes
4820 Kostoryz
__________________________________
The B List
El Rinconcito
4013 Prescott
7 Violations
88
Island Café
301 S Alister
Port A
6 Violations
87
Frida’s Mexican Restaurant
414 Starr St.
6 Violations
86
K-Bob’s Steakhouse
14526 Northwest Blvd
8 Violations
85