Kitchen Cops for the week of June 9 through 13th

Perfect Scores Brodie’s Chicago Style Hot Dogs And More

2202 Ayers KRIS 6 News Boys And Girls Club

3902 Greenwood Charley’s Philly Steaks

5488 SPID Enchanted Childrens Academy

6229 Kostoryz Fruit King Produce

4702 Ayers Loaves & Fishes

1927 Leopard Movies Inc

4222 Wildcat Dr Natural Grocers

3760 S Staples London Elementary

London Intermediate

London Middle School

London Central Kitchen

1306 FM 43 Café Calypso

5425 SPID Mc Donald’s

3745 S Staples Nothing Bundt Cakes

5425 SPID Nueces Café

15552 Northwest Blvd Pizza Hut

2120 S Staples Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall Taco Bell

5530 Everhart The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Food Pantry

2882 Holly Whataburger

4510 Leopard



