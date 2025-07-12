Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of June 30th through July 4th

New coffee shop with Swedish touch earns perfect score from inspectors
Kitchen Cops 2025.png
KRIS 6 News
Kitchen Cops 2025.png
Posted

This Week's Perfect Scores:

Fika
4411 S Alameda
A Coffee With A Swedish Touch

La Reina Donuts
1349 Will Scarlett Court

Laguna Reef
1455 Waldron

House of Burgers at the corner of Airline and Williams.
Owned by Alfredo Huerta and managed by Miguel Belmontes who did us the honor of sticking their latest perfect score sticker from the Kitchen Cops on the front door.
Known for their burgers, wings, and chicken fried steak.

Congratulations to House of Burgers for keeping it clean and safe.

Also earning 100’s from inspectors…

R&B Funnel Cakes & More
2050 Rockford Dr

Mangonada By Mlb
11630 Willowood

Mary Lois Fields
10500 Stonewall

Miss J Curbside Pies
706 Nas Dr

Red Lobster
5825 Spid

Schlotzsky’s
5630 Saratoga

Subway
5702 S Staples

Chick Fil A
13701 Northwest Blvd

Domino’s Pizza
2714 S Staples

Taco Bell
1217 Waldron

Whataburger
5001 Saratoga

____________________________________

The B List

El Jaliscience
7114 Saratoga
8 Violations
86

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast