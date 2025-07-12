Kitchen Cops for the week of June 30th through July 4th

This Week's Perfect Scores:
Fika
4411 S Alameda
A Coffee With A Swedish Touch
La Reina Donuts
1349 Will Scarlett Court
Laguna Reef
1455 Waldron
House of Burgers at the corner of Airline and Williams.
Owned by Alfredo Huerta and managed by Miguel Belmontes who did us the honor of sticking their latest perfect score sticker from the Kitchen Cops on the front door.
Known for their burgers, wings, and chicken fried steak.
Congratulations to House of Burgers for keeping it clean and safe.
Also earning 100’s from inspectors…
R&B Funnel Cakes & More
2050 Rockford Dr
Mangonada By Mlb
11630 Willowood
Mary Lois Fields
10500 Stonewall
Miss J Curbside Pies
706 Nas Dr
Red Lobster
5825 Spid
Schlotzsky’s
5630 Saratoga
Subway
5702 S Staples
Chick Fil A
13701 Northwest Blvd
Domino’s Pizza
2714 S Staples
Taco Bell
1217 Waldron
Whataburger
5001 Saratoga
The B List
El Jaliscience
7114 Saratoga
8 Violations
86