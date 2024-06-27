Kitchen Cops for the week of June 17th through 21st

The Buttercrust Bakery Store on Saratoga earned a 100 from inspectors last week.

I gotta admit...I was looking forward to the bakery aroma that comes from making many of these treats.

But the ladies working here told me they don't do that here.

All of the products you see are delivered by truck from San Antonio every day.

And then customers like David come and buy it and use it as... chicken feed.

Guess how much he paid for all of this ?

"How much money is that right there?" we asked, pointing to a basket FULL of bread.

"8 dollars and 12 cents," David responded.

"The total thing?"

"Yeah."

"For the whole basket? 8 dollars and 12 cents for all of this bread?"

"Yes sir."

By the way...the ladies who work at here...are not allowed to appear on camera.

Oh well, congratulations Buttercrust Bakery !

________________________________________

The OTHER Perfect Scores

Asia Market

4101 SPID

Bourbon St Candy Company

La Palmera Mall

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall

Rooster's Market

2322 Ruth St

Starbucks

14002 SPID



The Coffee Spot

1145 Waldron Rd

Daquri Shak II

4839 S Staples

HEB Plus

1145 Waldron Rd

Jason's Deli

1416 Airline



McDonalds

4730 S Alameda

Thanks For Keeping It Clean And Safe For Customers Y'all.

