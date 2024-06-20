Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of June 10th through 13th

Local fast food restaurant chain goes above and beyond with customer service during storms
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 20, 2024

The Perfect Scores

Agua Dolce
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline

Shoreline Grill
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline

Back Porch
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline

Caribbean Kitchen
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline

Barton Street Pub
10618 SPID

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
7601 S Staples

Clubhouse 7
10506 SPID

La Tropicana Fruit Delight & More
9802 Leopard

These past few days, with dark clouds in the sky and heavy rains, listen to the manager, Melissa Mireles, at the Dairy Queen at the corner of Airline and McArdle, describe how she and her crew went the extra mile for their customers.

"We made sure that we got some extra umbrellas. Some extra ponchos as well, and offered them to our fans. And we would walk them out as well, making sure that they weren't getting wet. Walking them in. As soon as we saw people driving up, we were walking out there," she told us.

"Whose idea was that?"

"It came, well, we started off, then of course, our supervisor enforced it with everybody. We got to treat everybody with the royal treatment," Mireles explained.

And that's how the Dairy Queen at airline and McArdle earned their second perfect score sticker!

Congratulations y'all!

Also on this week's perfect score list...

Ny Pizza To Go
14225 SPID

The Landing
4234 Laguna Shores

Papa John's Pizza
10338 SPID

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline

Subway
4126 Ayers

Tea By The Sea Cafe
1002 Waldron

The B List

Takeniwa - 89
5216 SPID
7 Violations

El Nuevo San Blas - 88
3122 Baldwin
7 Violations

The Low Score

Burger King - 87
309 IH 37
6 Violations

-Ice Needs To Maintain Temperature
-Gnats/Call Pest Control

