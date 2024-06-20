Kitchen Cops for the week of June 10th through 13th

The Perfect Scores
Agua Dolce
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline
Shoreline Grill
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline
Back Porch
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline
Caribbean Kitchen
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline
Barton Street Pub
10618 SPID
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
7601 S Staples
Clubhouse 7
10506 SPID
La Tropicana Fruit Delight & More
9802 Leopard
These past few days, with dark clouds in the sky and heavy rains, listen to the manager, Melissa Mireles, at the Dairy Queen at the corner of Airline and McArdle, describe how she and her crew went the extra mile for their customers.
"We made sure that we got some extra umbrellas. Some extra ponchos as well, and offered them to our fans. And we would walk them out as well, making sure that they weren't getting wet. Walking them in. As soon as we saw people driving up, we were walking out there," she told us.
"Whose idea was that?"
"It came, well, we started off, then of course, our supervisor enforced it with everybody. We got to treat everybody with the royal treatment," Mireles explained.
And that's how the Dairy Queen at airline and McArdle earned their second perfect score sticker!
Congratulations y'all!
Also on this week's perfect score list...
Ny Pizza To Go
14225 SPID
The Landing
4234 Laguna Shores
Papa John's Pizza
10338 SPID
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
Subway
4126 Ayers
Tea By The Sea Cafe
1002 Waldron
The B List
Takeniwa - 89
5216 SPID
7 Violations
El Nuevo San Blas - 88
3122 Baldwin
7 Violations
The Low Score
Burger King - 87
309 IH 37
6 Violations
-Ice Needs To Maintain Temperature
-Gnats/Call Pest Control