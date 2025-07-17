Kitchen Cops for the week of July 7th through 11th

Whole Fried Chicken

7629 S Staples

They’ve been open since 2023, but on their 6th inspection they've earned their first 100 from inspectors and first perfect score sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

This is a family-run business, owned by Amy Chen, who says it took a while for the business to get going, but it’s good now.

The family has had other restaurants in Corpus Christi for about ten years, but they see whole fried chicken as an alternative to other restaurants offering fried chicken.

Chen says the alternative is that her chicken is fresh.

She was unavailable to speak with us on camera, but congratulations are still in order for Whole Fried Chicken at 7629 S Staples.

________________________________

The Perfect Scores

Chick Fil A

La Palmera Mall

Burger King

5288 Old Brownsville Road

Morgan Street Seafood

338 44th St

Pizza Patron

4918 Ayers

Rosa’s Kitchen

5101 Leopard

Cheesecake Factory

La Palmera Mall

Ultimate Cheesecake Factory

4210 S Alameda

Rosie’s Tamales

4838 Ayers

Wingstop

4918 Ayers

Taylor Center Deli

3636 S Alameda

Wendy’s

15038 Northwest Blvd

The Surfyard

6355 SPID

Brainstorm Childcare & Learning Center Southside

5245 Yorktown

Coffee Waves Flour Bluff

10309 SPID

Corpus Christi Produce

238 N Port

The Deck @ Landry’s

600 N Shoreline

________________________________

The B List

Casa Margarita’s Mexican Grill

13941 Northwest Blvd

8 Violations

87

