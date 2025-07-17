Kitchen Cops for the week of July 7th through 11th

Whole Fried Chicken
7629 S Staples
They’ve been open since 2023, but on their 6th inspection they've earned their first 100 from inspectors and first perfect score sticker from the Kitchen Cops.
This is a family-run business, owned by Amy Chen, who says it took a while for the business to get going, but it’s good now.
The family has had other restaurants in Corpus Christi for about ten years, but they see whole fried chicken as an alternative to other restaurants offering fried chicken.
Chen says the alternative is that her chicken is fresh.
She was unavailable to speak with us on camera, but congratulations are still in order for Whole Fried Chicken at 7629 S Staples.
________________________________
The Perfect Scores
Chick Fil A
La Palmera Mall
Burger King
5288 Old Brownsville Road
Morgan Street Seafood
338 44th St
Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers
Rosa’s Kitchen
5101 Leopard
Cheesecake Factory
La Palmera Mall
Ultimate Cheesecake Factory
4210 S Alameda
Rosie’s Tamales
4838 Ayers
Wingstop
4918 Ayers
Taylor Center Deli
3636 S Alameda
Wendy’s
15038 Northwest Blvd
The Surfyard
6355 SPID
Brainstorm Childcare & Learning Center Southside
5245 Yorktown
Coffee Waves Flour Bluff
10309 SPID
Corpus Christi Produce
238 N Port
The Deck @ Landry’s
600 N Shoreline
________________________________
The B List
Casa Margarita’s Mexican Grill
13941 Northwest Blvd
8 Violations
87
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!