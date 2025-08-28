Kitchen Cops for the week of August 18th through 22nd

The Perfect Scores
Asian Café
2233 Airline
Great American Cookie
5488 SPID
Jersey Mike’s
14221 Northwest Blvd
My Favorite Muffin & Bagel Café
6418 S Staples
Tortilleria Guadalajara
10309 Leopard
Padre Pizzeria
14493 Spid
Starbucks
4022 Saratoga
Sumo Hibachi Express
1220 Airline
Baskin Robbins Ice Cream
4701 Spid
Firehouse Subs
6418 S Staples
Ice Cream Man Commissary
5901 Ayers
Capt. Levi Shrimp Boat
T-Heads Slip #65
Catholic Charities
615 Oliver
__________________________________________________
The B List
Norma’z Fruit Delights
4737 Kostoryz
7 Violations
87
Los Altos Mexican Restaurant
3310 S Port
8 Violations
85
Global Mixer World Fusion
6201 Spid
7 Violations
85
Thai Sticky Rice
14902 Trinity River
10 Violations
83
