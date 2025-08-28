Kitchen Cops for the week of August 18th through 22nd

The Perfect Scores

Asian Café

2233 Airline



Great American Cookie

5488 SPID



Jersey Mike’s

14221 Northwest Blvd



My Favorite Muffin & Bagel Café

6418 S Staples



Tortilleria Guadalajara

10309 Leopard



Padre Pizzeria

14493 Spid



Starbucks

4022 Saratoga



Sumo Hibachi Express

1220 Airline



Baskin Robbins Ice Cream

4701 Spid



Firehouse Subs

6418 S Staples



Ice Cream Man Commissary

5901 Ayers



Capt. Levi Shrimp Boat

T-Heads Slip #65



Catholic Charities

615 Oliver

__________________________________________________



The B List

Norma’z Fruit Delights

4737 Kostoryz

7 Violations

87



Los Altos Mexican Restaurant

3310 S Port

8 Violations

85



Global Mixer World Fusion

6201 Spid

7 Violations

85



Thai Sticky Rice

14902 Trinity River

10 Violations

83

