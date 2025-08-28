Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of August 18th through 22nd

The Perfect Scores

Asian Café
2233 Airline
 
Great American Cookie
5488 SPID
 
Jersey Mike’s
14221 Northwest Blvd
 
My Favorite Muffin & Bagel Café
6418 S Staples
 
Tortilleria Guadalajara
10309 Leopard
 
Padre Pizzeria
14493 Spid
 
Starbucks
4022 Saratoga
 
Sumo Hibachi Express
1220 Airline
 
Baskin Robbins Ice Cream
4701 Spid
 
Firehouse Subs
6418 S Staples
 
Ice Cream Man Commissary
5901 Ayers
 
Capt. Levi Shrimp Boat
T-Heads Slip #65
 
Catholic Charities
615 Oliver

The B List

Norma’z Fruit Delights
4737 Kostoryz
7 Violations
87
 
Los Altos Mexican Restaurant
3310 S Port
8 Violations
85
 
Global Mixer World Fusion
6201 Spid
7 Violations
85
 
Thai Sticky Rice
14902 Trinity River
10 Violations
83

