Kitchen Cops for the week of August 11th through 15th

KRIS 6 News
Perfect Scores

Andy’s Country Kitchen
5802 S Staples
 
Golden Chick
3138 SPID
 
Lazy Beach Brewing
7522 Bichon
 
Longhorn Steakhouse
La Palmera Mall

The Nest
6534 Yorktown
 
Ora’s Kitchen
5433 S Staples
 
Pete’s Chicken-N-More
4101 S Port
 
Saigon’s Civet Café
2222 Airline
 
Shipley’s Donuts
3113 S Staples

Coffee And More
707 N Shoreline
 
Coffee Waves Café Uptown
802 N Carancahua
 
Grind Coffee Company
615 N Chaparral
 
Dulcerias Pinkis
2308 Horne Rd

Roasted Coffee Shop
5535 Bonner
 
Sarku Japan
5488 S Staples
 
Starbucks
3138 S Staples

