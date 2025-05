Kitchen Cops for the week of April 28 through May 2

Prev Next KRIS 6

Posted

Perfect Scores Auntie Anne’s

5313 Saratoga Ci Ci’s Pizza

1502 Airline Driscoll Children’s Hospital

3533 S Alameda Emerald Beach

1102 S Shoreline Emerald Beach Kokomos

1102 S Shoreline HEB

3133 S Alameda La Frutera

2322 Airline *1st 100 Ever Port A Poke

345 Alister Port Aransas Shoreline Sandwich Company

5350 S Staples Sonic

6557 S Staples The Grind Grill & Bar

3202 Leopard

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.