Kitchen Cops for the week of April 14 through 18

Bien Mérité Bakery and Restaurant
1336 S Staples
Believe it or not, this is the first 100 for Bien Mérité on South Staples.
Manager Trinity Duhart has seen this place grow into a local favorite.
"There used to be 3 of us on the clock at the other restaurant, now, on the weekends, we have to park across the street sometimes to try to get in here," she told us.
Of course!
Everybody wants to taste the latest additions to the menu by the owner, Michelle Frederick.
"Right now, our most popular item is our Dubai pastries. Dubai chocolate bars are trending everywhere. Dubai croissants. This is why we try to out new things."
And yes, it's true.
Bien Merite is moving again.
Sometime next year, they'll be in their new location in the 2-story Dobson building on South Alameda.
Congratulations Bien Mérité!
__________________________________________________
Other Perfect Scores are:
Bell Aroma Café – Southside
6601 Everhart
Burger 361
TAMU-CC
El Sol De Mexico #3
5250 Everhart
Hemisphere Café
2101 Airline
(Inside CC Athletic Club)
Honey Baked Ham And Café
1502 Airline
Jersey Mike’s
1813 Ennis Joslin
Mc Alister’s Deli
5801 Saratoga
Mc Donald’s
7522 S Staples
Moody HS
1818 Trojan Dr
Pete’s Chicken-N- More
4101 S Port
Dulcerias Pinkis
2308 Horne Rd
Sprouts
1440 Airline
Starbucks
TAMU-CC
Subway
6901 SPID
Whatburger
1521 Airline
Whatburger
6241 Saratoga
Yolanda’s Specialty Cakes
2033 Airline
Windsor Nursing & Rehab Center
3030 Fig St
______________________________
The B List
Hunan Express #2
5997 Williams
7 Violations
89
Pho Noddle House
3403 SPID
7 Violations
88
Taqueria La Tapatia
5401 Kostoryz
6 Violations
87