Kitchen Cops for the week of April 14 through 18

Bien Mérité Bakery and Restaurant
1336 S Staples

Believe it or not, this is the first 100 for Bien Mérité on South Staples.

Manager Trinity Duhart has seen this place grow into a local favorite.

"There used to be 3 of us on the clock at the other restaurant, now, on the weekends, we have to park across the street sometimes to try to get in here," she told us.

Of course!

Everybody wants to taste the latest additions to the menu by the owner, Michelle Frederick.

"Right now, our most popular item is our Dubai pastries. Dubai chocolate bars are trending everywhere. Dubai croissants. This is why we try to out new things."

And yes, it's true.

Bien Merite is moving again.

Sometime next year, they'll be in their new location in the 2-story Dobson building on South Alameda.

Congratulations Bien Mérité!

__________________________________________________

Other Perfect Scores are:

Bell Aroma Café – Southside
6601 Everhart

Burger 361
TAMU-CC

El Sol De Mexico #3
5250 Everhart

Hemisphere Café
2101 Airline
(Inside CC Athletic Club)

Honey Baked Ham And Café
1502 Airline

Jersey Mike’s
1813 Ennis Joslin

Mc Alister’s Deli
5801 Saratoga

Mc Donald’s
7522 S Staples

Moody HS
1818 Trojan Dr

Pete’s Chicken-N- More
4101 S Port

Dulcerias Pinkis
2308 Horne Rd

Sprouts
1440 Airline

Starbucks
TAMU-CC

Subway
6901 SPID

Whatburger
1521 Airline

Whatburger
6241 Saratoga

Yolanda’s Specialty Cakes
2033 Airline

Windsor Nursing & Rehab Center
3030 Fig St

______________________________

The B List

Hunan Express #2
5997 Williams
7 Violations
89

Pho Noddle House
3403 SPID
7 Violations
88

Taqueria La Tapatia
5401 Kostoryz
6 Violations
87

