Kitchen Cops for the week of April 14 through 18

Bien Mérité Bakery and Restaurant

1336 S Staples

Believe it or not, this is the first 100 for Bien Mérité on South Staples.

Manager Trinity Duhart has seen this place grow into a local favorite.

"There used to be 3 of us on the clock at the other restaurant, now, on the weekends, we have to park across the street sometimes to try to get in here," she told us.

Of course!

Everybody wants to taste the latest additions to the menu by the owner, Michelle Frederick.

"Right now, our most popular item is our Dubai pastries. Dubai chocolate bars are trending everywhere. Dubai croissants. This is why we try to out new things."

And yes, it's true.

Bien Merite is moving again.

Sometime next year, they'll be in their new location in the 2-story Dobson building on South Alameda.

Congratulations Bien Mérité!

__________________________________________________

Other Perfect Scores are:

Bell Aroma Café – Southside

6601 Everhart

Burger 361

TAMU-CC

El Sol De Mexico #3

5250 Everhart

Hemisphere Café

2101 Airline

(Inside CC Athletic Club)

Honey Baked Ham And Café

1502 Airline

Jersey Mike’s

1813 Ennis Joslin

Mc Alister’s Deli

5801 Saratoga

Mc Donald’s

7522 S Staples

Moody HS

1818 Trojan Dr

Pete’s Chicken-N- More

4101 S Port

Dulcerias Pinkis

2308 Horne Rd

Sprouts

1440 Airline

Starbucks

TAMU-CC

Subway

6901 SPID

Whatburger

1521 Airline

Whatburger

6241 Saratoga

Yolanda’s Specialty Cakes

2033 Airline

Windsor Nursing & Rehab Center

3030 Fig St

______________________________

The B List

Hunan Express #2

5997 Williams

7 Violations

89

Pho Noddle House

3403 SPID

7 Violations

88

Taqueria La Tapatia

5401 Kostoryz

6 Violations

87

