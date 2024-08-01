Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for week of July 22th thru 26th

KCops-0801.png
KRIS 6 News
KCops-0801.png
Posted
and last updated

PERFECT SCORES

AMC Theatres
5128 Silverberry Dr.

Coffee Waves
10309 SPID

Freebird's
5425 SPID

HEB
5801 Weber Rd.

McDonald's
1229 Waldron Rd.

Nothing Bundt Cakes
Moore Plaza

KR Kitchen Cops

Now, while it looks like Natalie Reyes is putting the kitchen cops sticker on their front door, you won't see it when you visit because, since this is a franchise, corporate policy dictates they can't have this kind of stuff.

But this is the first time owner Gail Nguyen and her crew have earned a 100 from inspectors, and likely not their last.

"This is what we're supposed to do. We do work hard every day," employee Natalie Reyes said. "We try to keep everything as clean as possible. Organized so that when all the guests come in."

That's why Christina Campos and her son keep coming back.

"Also, it's just the way they present themselves. It's just a very good place," she said.

So congratulations to Gail Nguyen and the crew at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Moore Plaza for keeping it clean and safe for customers.

Also earning 100's...

McDonald's
3211 SPID

Subway
4101 HWY 77

Taco Bell
1217 Waldron Rd.

Whataburger
1121 Waldron Rd.

_________________

The B LIST

88
New China Cafe
4110 S. Port Ave.
7 violations
- Rodent droppings
- Store chemicals away from food

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2024 Paris Olympics