Kitchen Cops for week of July 22th thru 26th

PERFECT SCORES

AMC Theatres

5128 Silverberry Dr.

Coffee Waves

10309 SPID

Freebird's

5425 SPID

HEB

5801 Weber Rd.

McDonald's

1229 Waldron Rd.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Moore Plaza

KRIS 6 News

Now, while it looks like Natalie Reyes is putting the kitchen cops sticker on their front door, you won't see it when you visit because, since this is a franchise, corporate policy dictates they can't have this kind of stuff.

But this is the first time owner Gail Nguyen and her crew have earned a 100 from inspectors, and likely not their last.

"This is what we're supposed to do. We do work hard every day," employee Natalie Reyes said. "We try to keep everything as clean as possible. Organized so that when all the guests come in."

That's why Christina Campos and her son keep coming back.

"Also, it's just the way they present themselves. It's just a very good place," she said.

So congratulations to Gail Nguyen and the crew at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Moore Plaza for keeping it clean and safe for customers.

Also earning 100's...

McDonald's

3211 SPID

Subway

4101 HWY 77

Taco Bell

1217 Waldron Rd.

Whataburger

1121 Waldron Rd.

The B LIST

88

New China Cafe

4110 S. Port Ave.

7 violations

- Rodent droppings

- Store chemicals away from food

