Jimmy Dean Is Debuting Savory ‘breakfast Nuggets’

Whether they’re made of real chicken, vegetarian “chicken” or some other combination of ingredients, nuggets are some of the most versatile snacks around. They can be eaten on their own as a meal, they go well with dips and they’re easily portable. What’s not to love about these tasty handheld bites?

Now, Jimmy Dean is taking the beloved nugget up a notch by transitioning the classic late-day nibbles to breakfast time. The brand’s new Breakfast Nuggets are ready to eat in 2 minutes, and they offer 11 grams of protein per serving.

They’re available in two varieties: sausage, egg and cheese, and chicken sausage with egg and cheese. Both flavors are surrounded by a crispy bread crumb coating, just like a chicken nugget.



Jimmy Dean

The breakfast nuggets are just one of a handful of new breakfast creations from Jimmy Dean. The brand has also released new skillet meals and a breakfast sandwich for vegetarians.

The Jimmy Dean skillets are available in sausage and “meat lovers,” or, if you want a lighter option, you can choose a Jimmy Dean Delights Skillet, which includes seasoned veggies, a three-cheese blend and turkey sausage.

For vegetarians, you’ll find a plant-based patty egg and cheese croissant, and a plant-based patty and frittata sandwich, which features a vegetable and grain patty made of soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa and egg white. The sandwich is then topped with spinach and egg white frittata and American cheese on an English muffin.

If you’re looking for another quick egg-based breakfast for eating on-the-go, check out Vital Farms’ pre-cooked Egg Bites. Available in four flavor combinations, the egg bites provide 16 to 18 grams of protein per serving, and they are ready to gobble up after 45 seconds in the microwave.

Vital Farms

You can find the Vital Farms bites in the refrigerated section of grocery stores, while the Jimmy Dean breakfast creations are in the frozen food aisle. Which savory breakfast goodies will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.