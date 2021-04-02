New Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Bites Are Like S’mores Without The Campfire

S’mores are classic comfort food for all ages. But it looks like you don’t have to wait until you’re camping or having a backyard bonfire to enjoy that three-layered, gooey marshmallow, chocolate and graham taste if a sneak peek at an upcoming s’mores product is true.

Jet-Puffed’s Marshmallow Bites in coconut and s’mores flavors are bite-sized marshmallow cubes coated in chocolate and sprinkled with what look to be coconut-flavored or graham-flavored toppings.

Foodgaldelaware posted a preview on Facebook of the Marshmallow Bites’ packaging, noting that there has been “no word yet from the company when these bad boys will be released. My suggestion is to keep an eye out on the snack aisle for it.”

Meijer’s had been listing these Marshmallow Bites for $3.99 per 4-ounce bag. But Jet-Puffed’s website currently doesn’t have them under its product list, and previous links to them on Meijer’s website no longer work. So let’s hope the news just leaked ahead of Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites’ official release and they’ll be back soon.

If you can’t wait until then, Jet-Puffed also teased an April 1 release of “Burnt Marshmallows” that will taste like you cooked them over a campfire, right out of the bag. As some Facebook commenters mentioned, this better not be an April Fools’ joke!

Jet-Puffed has long embraced its association with s’mores, since marshmallows are a key ingredient (of course). It even makes more square and flat marshmallows called StackerMallows for easier s’more assemblage. So it makes sense the brand would be creating more s’mores-adjacent products.

Also new to Jet-Puffed is a rebrand of its packaging and logo in 2020. The company, which has been around since 1958, added marshmallow mascots and a rainbow to the iconic product’s packaging for a more playful and colorful look.

Will you be on the lookout for the new Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.