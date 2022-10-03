Provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Scripps Howard Fund

Many community members have reached out to KRIS 6 News wanting information on how to get involved in helping people who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

Our journalists know firsthand just how devastating a Hurricane can be, and that's why KRIS 6 News has partnered with the Scripps Howard Fund to provide Hurricane Relief for the people in Florida.

Our parent company, E.W. Scripps, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Myers and Tampa.

All the monetary donations that are received will go directly to the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

We have made it very easy to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

All you have to do is text the word STORM to 50155 and follow the prompts. You can fill out the form below, or you can click here and follow the instructions.



