How You Can Help Support Daunte Wright’s Family

On April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by police officer Kim Potter during a routine traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. In the aftermath of his tragic death, people have taken to the streets to protest.

“He was a son, he was a brother, he was an uncle, he was a father, he was a grandson. He was so much more, and he did not deserve this,” Katie Wright, his mother (shown below with Courtney Ross, the late George Floyd’s girlfriend), told reporters at a vigil on April 12. “My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces.”

In the wake of their grief, people are eager for ways to help Daunte’s family. Here some ways you can help support them during this difficult time.

Donate To His GoFundMe

Wright’s family has set up a GoFundMe page in his honor, writing, “All funds raised through this site will go towards covering funeral and burial expenses, mental health and grief counseling, providing support to Daunte’s son, Daunte Wright, Jr., and to help the Wright family in the fight for justice.” They have so far raised more than $700,000 toward an $800,000 goal.

AP Images | John Minchillo

Donate Supplies

This Instagram account @holisticheau is helping to collect needed supplies and funds for Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Wright’s child, and their 2-year-old son, Daunte Wright Jr. They are seeking clothing size 24 months and up, plus diapers size 5 and up of any brand. For now, supplies can only be donated in person. However, you can make monetary donations through Cashapp to $hubby98, Venmo to Chyna-W-1, and Paypal to janeyhill@yahoo.com.

Help Their Community Heal

Among the organizations that have been front and center during this time is a nonprofit that was created in response to Wright’s death, Brooklyn Center Mutual Aid. They’re providing assistance to families affected by the violence that has erupted between protestors and police near the Brooklyn Center Police Station. They are currently looking for volunteers to help organize supplies, transport supplies to those in need and to canvass apartment buildings in the surrounding area to determine additional needs going forward. And if you can’t be there, they have also set up a GoFundMe page.

Check out their Facebook page for more information:

In addition, you can support The Brooklyn Center Kids and Families GoFundMe, which provides families in the area with access to free meals and toiletries and provides students with access to emotional support. MN Teen Activists have also started a GoFundMe to help local businesses rebuild.

You can watch the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, live each day on CourtTV.com. CourtTV and Simplemost are both part of the E.W. Scripps Company.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.