House GOP walk articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate

House Republicans have officially walked articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over to the Senate.

In a rare move, lawmakers issued two articles of impeachment earlier this year in an effort to hold the cabinet member responsible for the influx of migrants at the border. And on Tuesday, through the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, they have now forced the beginning of a trial, with proceedings to start on Wednesday.

The two articles of impeachment accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust.”

This impeachment is notable because it's the first time in America that a sitting member of the president's cabinet is undergoing an impeachment trial. While there have been impeachments of cabinet members in the past, this is the first such trial of a cabinet member still in office. Such a trial almost took place in 1876, but Secretary of War William Belknap resigned before the House of Representatives voted on impeachment.

