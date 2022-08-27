Woman hit by CCRTA bus rushed to the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus Friday night.
Corpus Christi Police said it happened around 7:00 p.m. at Staples and Wooldridge.
CCPD said the woman was transported to the hospital after getting hit by a Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority bus.
Police don't believe the woman's injuries are life-threatening.
No one was riding the bus at the time.
A section of Wooldridge is closed eastbound at Staples.
Officers are diverting traffic to Sarazen Drive.
