Woman hit by CCRTA bus rushed to the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus Friday night.

Corpus Christi Police said it happened around 7:00 p.m. at Staples and Wooldridge.

CCPD said the woman was transported to the hospital after getting hit by a Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority bus.

Police don't believe the woman's injuries are life-threatening.

No one was riding the bus at the time.

A section of Wooldridge is closed eastbound at Staples.

Officers are diverting traffic to Sarazen Drive.

