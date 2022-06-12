Vehicle drives into Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI — Three people are hospitalized after a single vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park.

CCPD PIO Gena Pena tells KRIS SIX News, a vehicle lost control and drove over the sea-wall and into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.

Three people inside the vehicle were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but police say they believe alcohol may have played a factor.