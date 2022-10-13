Uplift let's consumers pay now buy later for flights

If you are looking for ways to save money for flights this holiday season, you might want to listen up.

With inflation continuing to take a toll on people, more are turning to credit cards and "buy now pay later options." Uplift is a website that lets you buy flights, hotels, car rentals, and even cruises now and pay for them over time.

According to the Labor Bureau, airline ticket prices have jumped 25% in the past year since 1989. And a new report from Bankrate finds nearly 80% of people are changing their holiday travel plans because of rising costs.

Uplift has been up for about 5 years now, and the company says its seen several million people using the site. Company officials told us they are seeing an increase in users as inflation rises. And due to the high demand for flights, airline ticket prices are also going up.

“There’s a lot of demand out there, you know, and when there is increased demand, airlines increase prices, its what they do. And airlines are struggling to meet that demand. You know, it is just causing for a rise in prices which makes a product like uplift helpful to people,” said Botts.

Experts said no matter how you are getting to your destination, it's important to plan now.

Botts said if you are going through the process of purchasing your ticket, Uplift supports travel insurance. So you can bundle your ticket and travel insurance in one purchase and pay for that over time as well.

