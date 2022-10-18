Tuloso-Midway ISD partners with TAMU-Kingsville to provide dual credit courses

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville has announced a partnership with the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District to provide dual credit courses to juniors and seniors.

The program will bring students from Tuloso-Midway High School to the TAMUK campus by bus and provide a jump-start on college.

TMISD will pay for busing, tuition, and books for students who qualify for the program.

"We're changing lives here today. To have an opportunity for Tuloso-Midway ISD to partner with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and to actually send students to assimilate with their regular traditional college students — game changer for us." TMISD Superintendent Steve Van Matre said,

The new dual credit program is set to start in the spring semester.