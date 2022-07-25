The House Committee investigating Jan. 6 riot is considering the next steps

The House Committee investigating the January sixth riot at the U.S. capitol is considering its next steps. With no more public hearings scheduled the Committee still wants to hear from the wife of a conservative Supreme Court Justice, Virgina Thomas.

Thomas has come under scrutiny for messages she sent to former Trump Chief of staff Mark Meadows questioning the 2020 election results, and to Republican officials in Arizona whom she reportedly pressed to help overturn the Trump election loss. Thursday's prime-time hearing focused on former President Trump's inaction for more than three hours as his supporters overran the capitol. He continues to insist he did nothing wrong.

Committee members know serving Thomas with a subpoena to testify would be controversial, but said it might be necessary.

"If they have information or role in an effort to overturn an election, yes, they`re not excluded from examination," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The Committee also wants to know what happened to secret service text messages from January 5 and 6. A criminal investigation is underway to figure out why those messages were apparently deleted. The committee's next televised hearings will be in September.