The "Fixer" will soon be on the road to spay and neuter cats and dogs in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Making sure your pets get the help he or she needs, especially when it comes to being spayed, neutered or any other urgent surgeries and now it’s available for people here in the Coastal Bend who can’t afford it.

While pets and their owners wait outside People Assisting Animal Control, other animals are in cages and soon to be spayed, neutered or have some other type of surgery.

Cheryl Martinez, founder of PAAC, gave us an in-person tour of what’s knowN as the Fido Fixer. It’s a spay and neuter clinic on wheels. It comes complete with an operating table, surgical supplies, and a sink, all to keep human hands and pet paws as clean as possible.

"There are only seven in the United States so we were very lucky to be able to get this clinic,” Martinez say.

The Fixer came from a non-profit organization up north and soon will be hitting the roads to help animals in what they call underserved communities. Those are areas where people typically don't get their animals spayed or neutered, who may not have the money, a way to get to the clinic on Ayers Street, and the list goes on.

"We have a long list of people who want to get their animals spayed and neutered but do not have the resources or the transportation to bring them here,” Martinez say. “So why not go to them? And if it helps get more animals spayed or neutered, then that's our goal.”

The Fixer will be Heading out on the road three days a week.

“My goal on this one is to do about 300 animals a month in this clinic alone,” Fernandez says about the number of procedures she expects to complete on the mobile unit while looking to put a major dent in stray cat and dog population.

When asked about the large stray cat and problem here in the Coastal Bend, Martinez says, “It really is. It didn't happen overnight, so it's not going to be fixed overnight. So I will say that and I think that by everybody working together to do this, this is how you're going to make a difference because spaying and neutering, you spay and neuter one animal, you're going to impact the lives of many animals by doing that.”

Meaning countless lives will be impacted. One cat, one dog, at a time.

And if you'd like more information about the program, you can always call PAAC at 361.248.2009. You can also click on this link for their Facebook page.

<Https://www.Facebook.Com/CCPAAC>

