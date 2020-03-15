The circus in town says the show must go on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — America's first traveling water circus is in Corpus Christi, and despite the coronavirus scare that is causing cancellations nationwide, this circus is still happening.

Many guests said they just wanted to get out of the house after having the kids for an extended period of time, hoping that Cirque Italia will give them that excitement they've been needing after being cooped up in the house.

Cirque Italia is a different kind of water circus.

"We have our 35,000-gallon water stage that lifts up during the performance in order for us to rain water from the ceiling," said aerialist Samantha Kusilinski said. "We shoot it up in the air with beautiful fountains."

Aerialists, jugglers, clowns, among other talent, perform in the show.

"We have the wheel of death which is one of the most exciting acts we have on the show and we have a bow and arrow act that a lady stands in front of a target as her husband shoots arrows and popping balloons around her," juggler Victor Abadilla said.

Both Victor and Samantha are recently married, and say most of the circus performers have been in the industry their whole lives.

After growing up in circus families and traveling the country -- to them -- Cirque Italia brings a different aspect to the big-top: its performances have no animal involvement.

Despite event cancellations around the country, Cirque Italia says they are taking precautionary measures to make sure their employees and guests are safe and healthy during this time.

