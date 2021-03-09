Some Businesses Say Construction Has Impacted Them

CORPUS CHRISTI — Some businesses say the construction on the intersection of Everhart Road and Corona Drive in Corpus Christi has impacted their businesses negatively.

One business said the construction has been going on for about a year and a half and a few said that it has blocked access to their businesses, which has lead to a decrease in patrons.

One of those businesses is Sang's Imperial Cafe. The owner, Sang Sananikone, said she already had to cut their hours because of the pandemic and closed for three days due to the Big Freeze. So she took to Facebook to tell her customers.

"It took a lot of like strength and courage to tell the truth,” Sananikone said.

She said it was telling the truth that lead to an outpouring of support from the community.

"Immediately we got the support. People drove from like an hour from here to like get to-go and came to eat,” Sananikone said.

She said it was her daughter that motivated her to stay open despite the struggles the business was handed.

"I saw how my mom lit up at the restaurant. I saw her in her element. I knew that she always had a philanthropic heart and mind,” Elizabeth Sananikone, her daughter, said.

Across the street Aka Sushi also said they've been impacted by the pandemic and Big Freeze and now construction.

"At this point it's still kind of an ongoing issue considering Corona is still kind of a huge entryway for us and the fact that they're not connected with Everhart….we're still having a lot of trouble bringing the same amount of customers in,” Diego Garcia, a waiter at Aka Sushi said.

Another business that said they lost customers due to the construction was Jackpots right next to Sang’s Imperial Cafe. They were not available for comment.

We contacted the construction company, Reytec, but they did not get back to us at the time this article was written.

