Small businesses feeling the effects of Covid-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Covid-19 has the general public concerned about being out and about, which means many businesses are feeling the effects, especially small businesses.

KRIS 6 reached out to Marketing Manager, Adrianna Kamosa with french bakery, Bien Merite on how they're preventing the spread of germs.

"Limiting bathroom use a little bit more, we're not allowing reusable cups, just to limit that exposure to other germs and things like that. Also using card no cash, because those carry a lot of germs as well."

Kamosa says that although they are running business as normal, they've seen a slight decrease in business. "We know at some point business may slow a little bit more, so taking the extra precautions sooner than later is like, the right step to go."

For other small businesses, like Gordo's American Eats, they said the restaurant felt the effects of Covid-19 beginning last Monday. In the past week, Manuel Gutierrez, owner of Gordo's American Eats, says they have yet to break $1,000 in sales for the week.

"If we don't want to raise our prices and we want to keep our prices the same to do our part, what more can we do, ya know? So shutting off lights and stuff like that, we're trying to save any other way possible."

Gutierrez says they're taking all of the precautions they can when serving their food, but business has slowed down considerably.

On Saturday, the City of Corpus Christi said they want to help small businesses find resources to help offset the effects of Covid-19.

Small businesses like Gutierrez says he is looking to apply for a Small Business Association loan, hoping this will keep the vendors bringing shipments, staff working and customers coming in.

"Without that help from the SBA, I don't think there's any other way of doing it then closing our doors for good."

For more small businesses looking to apply for a loan and look for more information, contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center anytime and someone will assist you. Call 1-800-659-2955 or send an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.