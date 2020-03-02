Sensory Certificate awarded to Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — What began as "Sensory Sunday" at The Texas State Aquarium has now prompted the aquarium to receive a Sensory Inclusive Certification. In an effort to make sure every person that walks through their doors are included in everything that the Aquarium has to offer, Texas State Aquarium teamed up with Kulture City, a non-profit specializing in offering equipment for children and adults with disabilities.

Last week, the Texas State Aquarium became certified and are now the only aquarium in the state of Texas to have a Sensory Inclusion Certification.

When you walk into the aquarium, you will see signage that let guests know of the sensory features, such as having a sensory bag. The sensory bag includes silenced headphones, fidget toys and cue cards. There are also signs around the aquarium to let people know of "quiet rooms" and where they can use their sensory bags.

"As you can imagine here at the Texas State Aquarium, a lot of people come here a lot of excitement," said Texas State Aquarium CEO and President, Tom Schmid. "People have a great time, but it can be overwhelming sometimes. Folks like that have challenges with places that can be very noisy, with a lot of bright lights, things like that."

Schmid also says that the entire staff at the aquarium are trained to help guests with sensory features.

