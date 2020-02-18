School to celebrate International Art and Literacy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The School of Science and Technology-Corpus Christi will host a colorful cultural experience on Friday, March 27 with an evening composed of students presenting art and literature that represent international cultures, during their first International Art and Literacy Night.

Before then, they are looking for people in the community who would be willing to present:



International art, music or projects from students;

Performances that include dance, rhythmic movements, etc.;

International poetry, short stories and folklore to be read aloud.

Organizations are also invited to distribute information regarding community services from various agencies serving south Texas.

This is a free, family event that will be held on the SST-CC High School Campus (6633 Evans Rd.) in the gymnasium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those who are interested in participating should contact Ashton Sigler at amoff@ssttx.org or (361) 225-0044.

To learn more about the school, visit https://sstcc.org.

