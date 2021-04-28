Watch
Rodd Field Road construction complete

$17.35 million project comes to a close
KRIS file photo.
Part of the city’s Bond 2020 proposal includes $4.8 million to extend Road Field Road from Yorktown Boulevard to Adler, a plan which has divided the council.
Posted at 1:06 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 02:06:53-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long-standing road construction project in Corpus Christi is now complete.

Drivers who missed using Rodd Field Road will be able to take a cruise starting tomorrow. The city announced today that the $17.35 million project, which began in November 2018, has been finished.

The expansion means Rodd Field Road has gone from two lanes to four, with a 30-foot center median. You should also notice utility improvements, sidewalks, cycle tracks and new traffic signals at the Yorktown Boulevard and Brooke Road intersections.

Today, the traffic signals at Yorktown, Brook and Airline Road (Slough Road) will be in flash operation to give motorists time to adjust to the traffic signals. Tomorrow, April 28, they will be fully activated as drivers return to the roadway.

The city asks that motorists be aware of the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour on Rodd Field between Saratoga Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard. The speed limit will be reduced to 20 miles per hour in the school zone.

