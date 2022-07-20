Record hot temperatures calls for government action on climate change

Around the country this week, more than 100 million people are under heat advisories or warnings, with around 60 million Americans likely to see temperatures over 100 degrees.

The extreme weather has prompted renewed calls for government action on climate change.

President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts on Wednesday to visit a former coal plant that's now making parts for offshore windmills.

The White House said the president is weighing the idea of declaring a climate emergency.

That would allow federal funds to be spent to address global warming.

"I would not plan an announcement this week on national climate emergency," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "Again, everything is on the table, it's just not going to be this week on that decision."

Biden's expected announcements on climate change come after Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said last week that he would not support any legislation that includes spending on clean energy.

The National Weather Service said it believes more than 60 new record highs will be set across 20 states by the end of the week.