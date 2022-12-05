Public Utilities Commission of Texas will present plans to operate grids power

The Public Utilities Commission of Texas will give an update on preps for colder months ahead. Officials said the state is ready for winter.

The deadly storms in February 2021 left millions of Texans in the cold and dark for days. The PUC implemented a series of reforms in an effort to secure the state's power grid.

That includes requiring power generators to be weatherized and inspected.

Christian Bernard, owner of Sugarbakers said his business was without power for three days, even though he had some generators to help power the refrigerator units.

He told us his main concern as a business owner is making sure there are no issues with infrastructure and that the grid can handle the increase in capacity during demand

"As a business owner, especially where we are so dependent upon power to handle our inventory, you know that is obviously a huge concern," Bernard said.

DeAnn Ruiz remembers not having power for five nights and still having to work during the Texas freeze. She told us her neighbors who are elderly, some even on oxygen tanks, also lost power.

“They lost access to medical care that they have in their home and they had no notice. So I hope that they also discuss better preparedness in their home," Ruiz said.

There's a hearing planned Dec. 5 in Austin at 9 a.m. where the agency will present how it plans to operate the state's power grid.