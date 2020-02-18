Polkafest celebrates 35 years in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Everyone is invited to come by the 35th Annual Polkafest, happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sokol Hall (5502 Kostoryz) and presented by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas.

Music will be provided by The Red Ravens, The Texas Sound Czech Polka Band, and Corpus Christi’s own Leo Majek Polka Band.

A traditional Czech meal will be available for purchase, consisting of Czech sausage, sauerkraut & potatoes, and green beans. Sokol Hall will also be selling authentic fruit kolaches, with a choice of apple, apricot, prune, poppy seed, cottage cheese, pineapple, and cherry.

There will also be a raffle and a silent auction, and admission is $10 per person, with free admission for children 12 and under. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Polkafest celebrates the Czech culture and heritage, remembering those who migrated to Texas in the mid to 1800s and came for a better life. Czechs settled in the Coastal Bend for the farming opportunities. In 1904, Stanly Kostoryz moved to Corpus

Christi and helped develop the area around the SPID & Kostoryz area.

To learn more, visit www.chssouthtexas.org or find the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas on Facebook.