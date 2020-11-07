Playoff games announced at Buc Stadium and Cabaniss moving into week 12

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Saturday morning the Corpus Christi Independent School District announced playoff games that will be at the district stadiums in the following week.

Thursday, November 12 at Buc Stadium, Raymondville and Devine will match up in the 4a Division 2 Bi-District game. Raymondville will play visitor, Devine will have the home side, game time is 7:00 pm. Gates will open at 6:00 pm

On Friday, November 13 at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, LaFeria will play visitor to CC Miller for the 4A Division 1 Bi-District game. Game time is 7:30 pm, gates open at 6:00 pm.

CC Miller will be selling tickets Monday through Wednesday at the Buc Stadium ticket booth from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Also on Friday, November 13 at Buc is the regular season 5A district game between CC Ray and CC King. Game time is 7:30 pm. Gates open at 6:30 pm.

This game will be broadcast on KRIS 6's sister station, KDF.

On Saturday, November 14, Palacios will play visitor to Lyford for the 3A Division 1 Bi-District game. Game time is 6:00 pm, gates will open at 5:00 pm.

