Pet of the Week: Sushi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — For KRIS 6's Pet of the Week is named Sushi! He's a precious 2 year old, Lab-mix.

He came into Corpus Christi Animal Care Services about a month ago and was very shy and timid. But his time at CCACS has opened him up and he has become very friendly with the staff as well as with other visitors.

Adoption first is the message from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

If you'd like to learn more just head over to 2626 Holly Road any afternoon to check out the pets.

Or contact them at 826-4630.