Pet of the Week: Jack

CORPUS CHRISTI, tx — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will consider adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A suitable candidate might even be our Pet of the Week, and this Pet of the Week is a companion unlike any other.

His name is Jack, and he's a cat!

CCACS said he is about 8 months old, and is one of the most chill, relaxed felines you'll ever meet.

Jack is neutered and is ready to be taken home during this holiday season!

If you would like to see if you're a fit for Jack, check out PetHarbor.com, or call the facility.

CCACS is located at 2626 Holly Rd., and those interested in adopting must make an appointment.

Visit the website to see what animals are available for adoption, then call (361) 826-4630.