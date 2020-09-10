Pet of the Week: Domino

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will consider adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic!

A suitable candidate might even be our Pet of the Week!

Her name is Domino! She's about 2 years old and is one of the sweetest girls you will ever meet.

She is an American Pitbull mix with a bright smile that will greet you as soon as you walk into the door.

Luckily for any family with kids, Domino will wear you and the children out! She is already fixed and ready to be sent home to a warm home with a loving family!

If you have another pet to see if Domino would have a good relationship with them, you can always bring your pets from home to CCACS.

CCACS is at 2626 Holly Road and currently has appointments for setting up adoptions. You can check out PetHarbor.com to see what animals are available for adoption, then call (361) 826-4630.