Pet of the Week: Bobbi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping that if you decide to add a pet to your family, you will consider adoption. A good candidate might even be our Pet of the Week!

His name is Bobbi and at 4-years-old, you may think he's a puppy by his tiny size! He's an Australian-Shepherd mix with a very timid and shy demeanor.

Bobbi has only been at the shelter for a few weeks and recently had kennel cough. He is neutered and up to date with all of his shots, all he needs is a loving human to come scoop him up!

Our Pet of the Week’'s lovable personality will have him playing with any other pets that may already be living in the home.

CCACS is located at 2626 Holly Road and is open from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each afternoon, including weekends. To reach them by phone, call (361) 826-4630.

Be sure to visit their Facebook page. When you do, you will find that CCACS is offering a free Microchip Clinic this Saturday at Salinas Park (1354 Airport Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

To see pictures and descriptions of many of the pets being cared for at CCACS, go to www.PetHarbor.com.

If you use Instagram or Snapchat, simply search for Corpus Christi Animal Care.

