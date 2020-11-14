Overnight officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One Corpus Christi Police officer is on administrative leave this morning after a shooting ensued on Saturday morning.

At 2:32 am, CCPD responded to a disturbance with weapon call on the 5300 block of Bonham St.

KRIS 6 is told a man and woman were inside the home, when police arrived, the man went outside and fired a gun.

CCPD said an officer returned fire,"officer fired at the suspect, struck the suspect, suspect went back into the house," said CCPD Chief Mike Markle. "We brought our emergency response team to make entry into the house safely and inside the house, we found the suspect had expired."

The male was 66-years-old, a handgun was found near him when police entered the home.

According to CCPD Blotter, three officers have been placed on paid-administrative leave, required by policies of any officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.