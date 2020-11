CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Friday night shooting on the city's southside, left one dead.

Corpus Christi Police confirmed a 17-year-old male passed away at about 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The man was shot outside of his home on Grizzley Dr. along with another man taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CCPD said they have not found a motive to the shooting or any suspects yet.

They are asking anyone with information to please contact the police department at 888-TIPS.