Neighbors help local man who loses home in Christmas fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas morning is supposed to be a day that many are spending happy with family. For Valentin Martinez, it was more of a nightmare.

He woke up Christmas morning to flames spewing out of his home.

"The next thing I know, I see a big ole torch over in the back area," Martinez said.

"So I immediately went over there and tried to stop it but the flames were already too high."

Martinez just moved into this home about five months ago. He took it over from his father so he could rebuild it.

"Been wanting to rebuild for my mother, but then the fire happened so."

Fortunately, Martinez was not hurt in the fire. Despite this tragedy on Christmas day, neighbors have offered to help.

"If he gets the materials, or if someone can get him the materials, we can definitely do the job for him," said neighbor Ryan Cabello, who owns his own remodeling business.

Cabello said Martinez is a hardworking, very nice man who just needs some help right now.

"This man is a very hardworking man, he's a real good-hearted man and he deserves to have somewhere to live and like he's been staying in his van, any bit of help will help him a lot," Cabello said.

Another neighbor who is remodeling a business building, Lauren Garnier, said he is working to start a GoFundMe for Martinez.

"It starts locally, and we want to be part of this too," Garnier said, who has given money to Martinez in the meantime.

"I mean it's heartbreaking to see something like this happen, and we're glad we can do something to help."

Martinez has remained positive aside from not having a home to call his own anymore.

"People offering to help out and such, I mean it's just a couple here and there but just that one or two is just enough for me to know that somebody cares, ya know," said Martinez.

To help Valentin Martinez, you can make PayPal donations to FreedomChurchMinistries@yahoo.com

or to find more information on how to help you can contact Lauren Garnier 361-426-1629. You can also donate to the GoFundMe here.

Corpus Christi Disposal also has donated a dumpster to help Martinez clean up his property.