Mother Teresa Shelter helps homeless fight the cold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold front sweeping across the Coastal Bend can be especially dangerous for homeless.

Mother Teresa’s Shelter is helping those in need by providing them with things such as warm clothes and meals.

“We give to them blanket, jacket, and gloves, beanies, everything, whatever they need, you know, and shoes also we give to them,” Rency Moonjely, the shelter’s operations supervisor said.

Moonjely said she’s been working with the shelter for 12 out of the 17 years it’s been open.

The shelter partners with the Diocese of Corpus Christi Catholic Charities. They providing meals for the homeless and population in need from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, they shut down an hour earlier than they had when COVID first shut everything down.

However, that doesn’t stop Ben Lopez from taking advantage of their services. Lopez has been coming to the shelter for about two and a half years and says that he’s happy the shelter has given him more opportunities.

“They’ve helped out with my medical card, they’ve helped me out with my driver’s license, my ID, they help you out in numerous ways to get ahead,” Lopez said.

People are given meals twice a day at 8 and 11 A.M. and provide shower and laundry services for registered clients that present their I.D., social security number, and have been tested negative for T.B.

The shelter said that they received so many clothing items today that they prefer it if people make monetary donations.