Mission of Mercy to host 2nd Annual Healthy Heart Fair

Mission of Mercy and Health Fitness Wealth Business have teamed up to host the 2nd Annual Healthy Heart Festival.

The free event, on Tuesday, February 13, is open to the community and is a chance for people to learn about the risks of heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 33 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

Health Fitness Wealth Business owner, Clifton Pope, said he dedicates his life to helping people stay on top of their health. Clifton said because he struggled with heart complications as a child, staying healthy was always very important to him.

The free event is Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2421 Ayers Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be speakers, lunch provided, vendors, along with raffle for a special giveaway.

