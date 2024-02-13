Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mission of Mercy to host 2nd Annual Healthy Heart Fair

The free event on Tuesday Feb. 13, is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include speakers, lunch, vendors, and a raffle for a special giveaway.
Mission of Mercy to host 2nd Annual Healthy Heart Fair
Mission of Mercy to host 2nd Annual Healthy Heart Fair
Posted at 9:06 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 10:59:13-05

Mission of Mercy and Health Fitness Wealth Business have teamed up to host the 2nd Annual Healthy Heart Festival.

The free event, on Tuesday, February 13, is open to the community and is a chance for people to learn about the risks of heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 33 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

Health Fitness Wealth Business owner, Clifton Pope, said he dedicates his life to helping people stay on top of their health. Clifton said because he struggled with heart complications as a child, staying healthy was always very important to him.

The free event is Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2421 Ayers Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be speakers, lunch provided, vendors, along with raffle for a special giveaway.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month