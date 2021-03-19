Menu

Meet Grey - the sweet little cat of the week

Grey, a lovable domestic shorthair gray tabby cat, is looking for his furever home.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Mar 19, 2021
ROCKPORT, Texas — Meet Grey. He's a great domestic shorthair Tabby cat. Staff at Aransas County Animal Control and Care in Rockport tell us he has a great personality and would make a great house cat.

Grey has also been neutered.

But is Grey good with other cats?

"Anybody adopting a cat certainly should take a great deal of time, not just throw them all in a room and see how that works out," says Lisa Bockholt, animal advocate. "Take your time and let all the animals get comfortable with each other. Maybe keep them confined, keep the cat in a crate or a cage and let them all get to know each other through the smell."

If you'd like to make an appointment to see Grey, you can go to the Facebook page for Aransas County Animal Care and Control or call them 361.790.0151.

