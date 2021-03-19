Meet Baby Girl - She's just waiting for a furever home

ROCKPORT, Texas — Baby Girl is a 2-year-old Blue Heeler/Red Heeler mix with possibly some kind collie or terrier sprinkled in.

She is very social, sweet, playful, loves people and is great with kids.

Her previous owner had to surrender her because of health reasons and then had to relocate.

Baby Girl has already had several litters so she will be vaccinated as well as spayed.

Baby Girl also has heartworm disease.

"That’s not that big a deal," says animal advocate Lisa Bockholt. "She can go through that very successfully and be put on preventatives."

If you are interested in setting up an appointment to meet Baby Girl in person, just log on to Aransas County Animal Control's Facebook page here or call 361.790.0151.